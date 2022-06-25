British residents in Spain are still waiting for a breakthrough with regards to driving licences and what Spain is going to agree to with many still unable to drive now that UK licences are not valid.

Today, the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, provided an update on the driving licence negotiations.

He said: “This is a very quick update following my video message last week. We have been in discussions with our Spanish counterparts various times this week, we continue to make progress towards finalising the text of the agreement. Other than that, what I said last week still stands and we will continue to keep you updated as soon as we have something substantive to report. Thank you.”

However, some British residents can not wait any longer and are considering taking drastic action.

One is even thinking about moving to Ireland for a brief spell, renting a property and obtaining an Irish licence which will be valid in Spain as Ireland is a member of the EU.

According to his post on social media, it would be quicker and cheaper.