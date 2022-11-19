Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, gives Autumn Statement at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 17, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED. | JESSICA TAYLOR
Palma19/11/2022 09:24
According to long-serving Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale, who for years has championed and defended the rights of British expats in Spain and across Europe, British expat pensioners will gain from the increase in pensions announced this week by Jeremy Hunt, however, there could be a catch for those who moved abroad after Brexit and the UK left the European union.
