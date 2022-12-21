The UK driving licence saga appears to be finally nearing its end, but the Spanish authorities are not expected to green light the new licence exchange deal until next year, according to the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, today.

<p>The Ambassador has posted an update on the situation and it appears that it is now <strong>only a matter of time</strong> for those expats who failed to exchange their licences earlier this year will be able to do so and also drive again while the process is going through.</p>