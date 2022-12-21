UK licence negotiations parked up until next year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/12/2022 15:37
The UK driving licence saga appears to be finally nearing its end, but the Spanish authorities are not expected to green light the new licence exchange deal until next year, according to the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, today.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Hey I’ve got pigeons in my garden again. But the frost on the bird bath has melted.
In the normal world, when you would like to drive legally, you get a licence. But we're British. And it's your fault that we can't be bothered.