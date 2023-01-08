The New Year is a time when most of us take stock of our situation and set goals to improve our health, happiness, lifestyle and wealth. This January, make it one of your resolutions to check your financial planning is on track to meet your needs and protect your long-term financial security.

Regular reviews help keep your financial affairs compliant and up to date. Tax rules or financial regulations can change, affecting the tax efficiency of existing arrangements, or providing new beneficial opportunities. Consider also if any changes in your personal and family circumstances mean you should adjust your arrangements. For a truly effective review, consider how your tax planning, investments, pensions and estate planning work together.

Tax planning

Make sure you know where you are resident for tax purposes, then structure your wealth in the most suitable way to minimise taxation, while meeting your obligations. In today’s world of ‘automatic exchange of information’, it’s more important than ever to get it right. Cross-border tax planning is complex; take specialist advice to achieve peace of mind and secure tax savings.

If you do not already have a financial plan in place for Spain, take a fresh look at your savings and investments. Are they better suited to a UK resident? Do they meet your risk/reward appetite? Are you taking advantage of tax-efficient opportunities in Spain? Successful investing is about having a strategy specifically based around your circumstances, time horizon, needs, aims and risk tolerance. Ensure you have adequate diversification to avoid over-exposure to any given country, asset type, sector or company.

Pensions

Pensions are usually key to financial security through retirement, so deciding what to do with yours could be one of the most important financial decisions you make. Take the time to explore all the options, weighing the pros and cons. It is important to research and understand Spanish tax implications as those have changed over the last couple of years. Take regulated advice to protect your retirement benefits and do what is right for your circumstances and aims.

Estate planning

It is vital to review your estate planning when living in Spain. Both succession law and tax work very differently to the UK. Your estate plan should be set up to achieve your wishes in the most tax-efficient way possible.

To bring all these complex elements together, take expert, cross-border advice. Spending time on a financial health-check can secure peace of mind that you and your family are in the best position for 2023 and beyond.

