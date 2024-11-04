The Mayor of Calvia (Illetes, Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Paguera and Portals) Antonio Amengual gives a wide range interview as he prepares to head to London for the all important fair.

How has the tourist season been in Calvia this year?

A. — “It has been a very good season. Hotel occupancy has been high not only in the main summer months but also in what used to be the quieter months of the tourist season. Magalluf’s complementary offer has had to adapt its services in some cases to the new reality brought about by the largest hotel group in the area. This has changed the visitor profile from a young person party animal to one of a family nature. In the medium to long term we are sure that this will improve the general image of the destination. This will promote businesses that know how to adapt to the new times. These times are already here, as these businesses are in the vast majority - in Magalluf and the whole municipality of Calvia.”

Following the protests about tourist overcrowding this summer, what message would you like to give to the tourists who visit us?

A. — “That a tourist is a friend. This is the message I have tried to convey over the last few months when the protests against tourism have been staged. I have said this in multiple interviews with Spanish and British media, and we have emphasised this in a video for the World Travel Market and which is intended to be a signal to tourists, so that they know that in Calvia they will always feel at home.”

The annual convention of British travel agents will take place in Magalluf next year. Is this positive news?

A. — “Without a doubt. It has been fourteen years since ABTA last visited Mallorca. For us, its return is above all a recognition of the work carried out over the last decade by businesses and the administration. We are very excited about this event, which will take place in October and be the best showcase for the renewed Magalluf that we are continuing to build together.”

What message would you give to travel agents and members of the British tourism sector before their visit?

A. — “They should come without prejudice and enjoy the experience.

Magallluf Live Festival takes place in the summer.

Magalluf continues to change. Has it become a quality destination?

A. — “The Magalluf of today is unquestionably a top-quality destination. This is confirmed by multiple indices, starting with the average price of hotel rooms. We have a range of beach clubs, unparalleled in the rest of Mallorca, right in front of a beach loved for its crystal-clear waters and relaxed atmosphere. In Magalluf, people now attend events such as the Mallorca Live Festival, Es Jardí or the Festival of Expanded Literature. It is a new type of client, both Mallorcan and tourist, who is rediscovering Magalluf as an ideal place to spend a day at the beach or a night out. And we are continuing to promote Magalluf as a MICE destination.”

Will the new Magalluf promenade be ready next year?

A. — “We have made that commitment to hoteliers and other businesses. I am sure that the work will have been completed by the agreed date, thus providing a renovated Paseo Maritimo. One more value to add to the comprehensive renovation of Magalluf.”

What projects does the town hall have for the 2025 season?

A. — “2025 is an important year for Magalluf, even more so now that the ABTA convention has been confirmed, something that will help us reduce the seasonality curve. With the renovated beach service and the newly opened promenade, we are giving renewal to the front line. We have other projects on the table to revitalise the area, so that the public will have additional incentive to use restaurants, beach clubs and shops.”

Tourists are more than welcome.

What message do you have for the British tourism sector at the World Travel Market?

A. — “As I have been saying, the main message is that tourists are more than welcome in Magalluf and throughout Calvia. We are aware of the importance they have for our economy, and we will continue to make their holidays with us unforgettable. In addition, we will highlight unknown corners of Calvia. There is a clear commitment at the town hall to the Galatzó public estate.”

Would you go on holiday to Calvia’s tourist areas?

A. — “Not only would I go, I do go! Like many other Mallorcans, I try to have an occasional getaway to any of the many and varied hotels we have in the municipality. Not for nothing can we say that this is a place that has not suffered the saturation problems of other areas and which offers such a wide range of possibilities. From the sea to the mountains, it is not difficult to find a good reason to get hooked on Calvia.”