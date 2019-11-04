Imagine a place that embraces blue sea and beautiful mountains with green pines. A town where the pictoricity of its landscapes, the culture and tradition of its people will make your imagination fly... 25-07-2015 Youtube: Campus Rudy/Ajuntament Pollença

Shares:

Pollença, Port de Pollença, Cala Sant Vicenç and Formentor make up one of the most wonderful areas of our island, and it is certainly a very attractive place to visit at any time of the year. The municipality of Pollença offers all its visitors the possibility to enjoy landscapes of sea and mountains and a wide range of cultural and leisure activities.

The sun and the beach are not the only attractions that Pollença can offer to residents and visitors. Pollença has a wide bay with calm waters and long beaches as well as small coves with calm, clear water such as Cala Bóquer, Cala Figuera and Cala Murta. Pollença also has hills like the Puig de Maria, the Calvary, or that of Santuïri or Almadrava, and mountains of considerable height such as the Tomir, Puig Gros de Ternelles or Puig del Ca, between which you can find heavenly places such as Cala Sant Vicenç and Formentor.

Pollença offers a special attraction in that visitors can explore the village on foot. Here, tradition, history, architecture and culture all combine for those who visit us.

Emblematic places like the Calvary or the Roman Bridge, the interesting Museum of Pollença, the Music Festival, the different art exhibitions...make even more attractive the visit to Pollença old town.

Port de Pollença preserves the personality of a privileged area, with its extensive seaside promenade and wide beaches, its bay is very active in water sports.

Cala Sant Vicenç is made up by a group of wonderful inlets (Cala Barques, Cala Clara, Cala Molins and Cala Carbó) of crystalline waters located at the mountain range of Cavall Bernat´s feet and by the prehistoric caves of L´Alzinaret.

Formentor, a stage of inspiration for artists, with the window of Colomer, the beach of Formentor and, obviously, the lighthouse, located at the cape of Formentor. The Formentor peninsula is formed by the last foothills of the Serra de Tramuntana (mountain range). Formentor offers many coves and places of great beauty.

Landscape, history, art, culture, gastronomy, tradition and services ... near here, in Pollença.