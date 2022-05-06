Mallorca is getting ready to share the love with the United Kingdom with the new series of Love Island due to go to air on June 6 from its new villa on the island.

A new group of singletons is gearing up for a summer of sun, fun and romance and the group could include Sophie Draper, whowas in a relationship with Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash, 24, for four years before their shock split last year.

Filming for the promotional adverts is due to begin in the next couple of weeks and the ads will start in May. This series is expected to be the longest yet.

And, it is not just the UK edition which is going to be filmed on Mallorca.

Considering all of the beautiful Pacific islands which are just a few hours flights away from Australia, what great news for Mallorca that Nine has confirmed Season 4 of Love Island Australia will be filmed in Mallorca later this year.

British-born Sophie Monk will return as host to steer the new singles towards finding their perfect match while soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

“I’m so excited to be back as host of Love Island Australia, and with overseas holidays finally coming into view I can’t wait to return to beautiful Mallorca to see what’s in store for our brand-new Islanders," she said