Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife Georgina Rodríguez and their five children are spending a ten-day holiday in Mallorca at a luxurious rural estate at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains.

The family arrived in Mallorca on Tuesday afternoon on their private jet, and they are staying at the same estate where his former Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Ramos, and his family were based for their summer holidays.

Surrounded by vineyards, the estate has a chapel, a gym, a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees, jacuzzis, a multi-sport court for football or basketball and a sand court for beach volleyball.

For their stay on the island, two vehicles were shipped from Valencia - a Bugatti Centodieci, valued at eight million euros, and a Mercedes all-terrain. On Wednesday, the family went out on their own boat, which is moored in Port Adriano, and headed for Cala Egos in Andratx.