The estate at the foot of the Tramuntana.
Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife Georgina Rodríguez and their five children are spending a ten-day holiday in Mallorca at a luxurious rural estate at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains.
The estate at the foot of the Tramuntana.
Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife Georgina Rodríguez and their five children are spending a ten-day holiday in Mallorca at a luxurious rural estate at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.