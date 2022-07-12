American actor Jason Momoa is back Mallorca enjoying some psicobloc climbing.

The star of Aquaman and series such as Game of Thrones is on the island with his good friend Chris Sharma, an expert in psicobloc.

Last month they made a film near the Puerto Soller climbing some of the most challenging rockfaces along the Tramuntana coast.

The filming was to be done from the sea. For the documentary, Momoa clung to cliffs before jumping into the water.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode series will see amateur climbers 'put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.'

And, Jason was pictured with actor Jared Leto

After starting his career on the television series My So-Called Life (1994), Leto made his film debut in How to Make an American Quilt (1995) and gained critical attention for his performance in Prefontaine (1997). After supporting roles in The Thin Red Line (1998), Fight Club (1999), Girl, Interrupted (1999) and American Psycho (2000), he received widespread praise for his lead role in Requiem for a Dream (2000).

He then began focusing increasingly on music, returning to acting with Panic Room (2002), Alexander (2004), Lord of War (2005), Chapter 27 (2007), and Mr. Nobody (2009). His performance in Dallas Buyers Club (2013) earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has since starred in Suicide Squad (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), The Little Things (2021), House of Gucci (2021), and Morbius (2022).

And, leading the rio was the famous climber Sharma.

And, leading the rio was the famous climber Sharma.