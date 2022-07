A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported today.

The prosecutor's office and Shakira's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

Shakira considered the prosecutor's proposal as disproportionate and contrary to her interests. She accuses him of being "intransigent" and of resorting to "undue means to exert pressure".

And although the possibility of reaching a deal remains open until the day of the trial, everything points to the singer finally sitting in the dock.