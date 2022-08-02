Noel Gallagher got quite a shock in Ibiza this week when the whole restaurant started singing his hit "Wonderwall" while he was having a meal with his family.

The DJ spotted the Oasis man sitting at a nearby table and decided to play one of his songs and soon the whole restaurant was singing!

When you find Noel Gallagher in Ibiza…



📹 melisse2211 pic.twitter.com/jSEwA15rFb — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) July 31, 2022

The song was released as the fourth single from the album on 30 October 1995. "Wonderwall" topped the charts in Australia and New Zealand and reached the top 10 in 13 other counties, including Canada and the United States at No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, as well as No. 2 on both the UK Singles Chart and the Irish Singles Chart. The single was certified sextuple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry and gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

It remains one of the band's most popular songs-