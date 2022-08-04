British actress, Sadie Frost, arrived in Palma this afternoon to attend a celebrity party organised by local estate agent Marcel Remus at a hotel in the Playa de Palma. Earlier this year it was reported that she was looking to a buy a home on the island.

Frost will be one of the guest stars at the party alongside Hollywood-Icon, Producer and PhilanthropistFran Drescher, Boris Becker´s daughter and model Anna Ermakova and supermodel Star Romee Strijd. It is Marcel´s annual summer party.

In 1981, when 16 and dancing in a music video, Frost met Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp. They married shortly before her 23rd birthday, on 7 May 1988. Their son, Finlay, was born in 1990. Frost and Kemp were married for five years and divorced on 19 August 1995.

Frost met Jude Law during the work on the 1994 film Shopping. They married in September 1997 and have three children: son Rafferty (born 1996), daughter Iris (born 2000), and son Rudy (born 2002). Frost and Law divorced on 29 October 2003. Frost named model Kate Moss as Iris's godmother and BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw as Rudy's godfather.