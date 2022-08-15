Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial artist, certainly appears to be be enjoying his Mallorca holiday. On Friday night he joined hundreds of others for the Texas concert in Port Adriano. He is believed to be staying on a luxury yacht in the port.

McGregor was ranked as the world's highest paid athlete by Forbes in 2021, earning a reported $180 million. He also featured in the list in 2018, when he was ranked fourth, with a reported income of $99 million.

He attended the concert alongside his Dee Devlin.