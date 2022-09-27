Joe Ando-Hirsh, the American actor who played Rodney in 'The Walking Dead' television series, is currently on holiday in Mallorca with his girlfriend, British-South African model Niamh Adkins, and some friends.

He has also appeared in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', for which Jessica Chastain won best actress at this year's Oscars.

On social media, he has been highlighting the beauty of Mallorca, the food and the paradisiacal coves.