On Sunday, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones both celebrated their birthdays. They were born on the same day, September 25, but 25 years apart; he is now 78 and she is 53.

At their S'Estaca home in Valldemossa, there was a giant chocolate birthday cake with candles on the number 25 to be blown out.

The photograph was taken by Maria Fiennes, wife of actor Joseph Fiennes, who also lives in Mallorca.