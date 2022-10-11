Had super model Claudia Schiffer held on to her Mallorcan property, she could have nearly doubled her money.

Schiffer, who once spent every summer on the island since she was a little girl with her family at their apartment in La Mola, Andratx, had a luxury property built in Camp de Mar, but she sold in 2017 for a reported price of $11.7 million - however, the property is now said to be worth $28 million.

Since she sold up, she has hardly been seen on the island she loved.

Traditionally, she would always celebrate her birthday on the island every August and enjoyed family holidays with film director husband Matthew Vaughn, a keen golfer, and their three children, Caspar, Clementine and Cosima.

Movie industry friends of Vaughn, such as blockbuster actor Jason Statham, used to join the Schiffers in Mallorca, providing excellent publicity for the island.