Claudia Schiffer used to spend every summer in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma11/10/2022 13:01
Had super model Claudia Schiffer held on to her Mallorcan property, she could have nearly doubled her money.
Claudia Schiffer used to spend every summer in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Had super model Claudia Schiffer held on to her Mallorcan property, she could have nearly doubled her money.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.