Amber Heard, who fled to Mallorca and rented a house in the village of Costitx shortly after the end of her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is Google's most-searched celebrity of 2022.

She set up her summer camp with her daughter, Oonagh Paige and friends and her long stay on the island has given Mallorca’s profile a boost on social media.

It has been revealed that Amber Heard has become the most-searched celebrity on Google of 2022.

She has been in the news following her high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has been one of the most talked-about celebrity cases in recent times.

They have been making headlines since their trial earlier this year. Now, presumably due to their high-profile legal battle, as per a recent report, which analysed data from Google search trends in 2022, Amber has been declared the most-searched celebrity on Google this year, followed closely by ex-husband Johnny.

Amber topped the list as the most-searched celebrity of 2022, with reportedly an average of 5.6 million searches every month in the US. Johnny Depp was placed second on the list with 5.5 million searches per month.

According to CelebTattler, Amber has left behind American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, Twitter owner Elon Musk and others, to top the list of most-searched celebs on Google in 2022. Kim, Elon, American footballer Tom Brady, actor Pete Davidson, and the late Queen Elizabeth II received third place on the list, as per the report. Britain’s longest-serving monarch died in September at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne; she reportedly had 4.3 million Google searches per month for the year.