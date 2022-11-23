Amber Heard, who fled the UK for Mallorca this summer in order to save her acting career and escape the limelight after her legal battle with Johnny Depp, appears to have spent her time on the island preparing her next legal move.
Actress has filed another counterclaim in her legal saga
