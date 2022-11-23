Amber Heard, who fled the UK for Mallorca this summer in order to save her acting career and escape the limelight after her legal battle with Johnny Depp, appears to have spent her time on the island preparing her next legal move.

In June, the actress Amber Heard rented a house in Costitx.

It would seem that, since then, Mallorca had become something of a refuge for her and her young daughter.

She was regularly seen out and about in the village with a group of friends and her daughter.

But, now Amber Heard is accusing one of her insurance companies of unlawfully abandoning her as she appeals an order that she pay Johnny Depp $10 million for defaming him.

A two-count counterclaim seeking punitive damages, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, accuses New York Marine and General Insurance Co.’s of breaching its contract with Heard by “refusing to fully and properly defend Ms. Heard in the Depp lawsuit,” including by suggesting it could deny her coverage because she intentionally defamed Depp.

It also says the company shirked its responsibility to Heard by currently refusing to agree to cover any money Heard “may be legally obligated to pay in judgment in, or settlement of, the Depp lawsuit,” according to Law&Crime in the United States.