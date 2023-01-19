FILE PHOTO: District attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks at a news conference after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm/File Photo | ADRIA MALCOLM
Palma19/01/2023 17:11
A New Mexico prosecutor is expected today to charge actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Western "Rust," the Wall Street Journal reported.
