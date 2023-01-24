It’s been a while since James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful” topped the charts around the world but he has recently revealed that not only was the video, believe it or not as it appears to be trying to snow, well it could have been made this week, shot in Mallorca, he also cut his lip while jumping off a cliff on the island for the video.

Blunt, who served in the British army for six years, rising to the rank of captain and commanding a troop of NATO Peacekeepers in Kosovo, now lives in Ibiza.