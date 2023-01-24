James Blunt filmed chart-topping video in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma24/01/2023 10:44
It’s been a while since James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful” topped the charts around the world but he has recently revealed that not only was the video, believe it or not as it appears to be trying to snow, well it could have been made this week, shot in Mallorca, he also cut his lip while jumping off a cliff on the island for the video.
