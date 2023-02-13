One of the UK's greatet singers, songwriters and performers is heading for Mallorca.

Following sell-out performances during the 2022 Holidays, P&O has announced additional dates for Gary Barlow. P&O Cruises has announced new dates for exclusive performances by Gary Barlow on Arvia and Iona holidays in 2023.

And the musical legend will be sailing to Mallorca on board Arvia at the end of April.

There will be an exclusive performance on the cruise and all proceeds from ticket sales for the shows will be donated to Child Bereavement UK and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Barlow is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Gary’s pioneering partnership with P&O Cruises as music director of The 710 Club on Arvia and Iona has already delivered a number of unique musical moments on board. Crafted to Gary’s creative vision The 710 Club showcases an eclectic range of performances, curated to appeal to British music lovers. The late-night music venue is exclusively for adults and offers an opportunity for up-and-coming musicians to get their break.