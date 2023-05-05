Actress Amber Heard has swapped her Hollywood and Palma homes for Madrid. The Aquaman star, who has been embroiled in a media trial with Johnny Depp, has left the US to settle in the Spanish capital.

According to Page Six, Amber Heard has decided to live in Spain with her daughter Oonagh.

She speaks fluent Spanish, and helped by the substantial income from the various productions she has starred in, some of which have yet to be released, she can afford anonymity.

“She’s in no rush to go back to work or Hollywood, although she’ll probably be back at the right time for the right project,” the newspaper’s sources said.

Amber Heard rented a property in Campos last year just after losing the defamation trial in which she was sentenced to pay more than 10 million dollars to her ex.

It was thought that she was thinking about buying a house in Mallorca but it looks like she has settled on Madrid, although she may well return this summer.