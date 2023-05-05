The first official clips of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña from the new Paramount+ series Lioness which was filmed on location in Mallorca in February and March have been released by Vanity Fair.

The series has an all star cast including Morgan Freeman who spent the best part of a month filming on the island and in one of the stills, the heavy snow which fell on Mallorca can be seen in the background of Zoe.

Australian Oscar winner Kidman is not only an executive producer of the series but she stars as CIA Senior Supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, who has a history of playing and surviving the political game.

Zoe Saldaña is also executive producing the project, will star as Joe, the station chief of the Lioness programme.

Saldaña’s character is tasked with training and leading her female undercover operatives.

The Paramount+ show, created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan, is based on a real-life CIA programme.

Zoe Saldaña has in some of the biggest blockbusters in modern times Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Avengers movies and is considered the most bankable actor/actress in Hollywood right now.

In fact, while Zoe was on the island she continued working on Guardians of the Galaxy at the Palma Music Studios.