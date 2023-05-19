Mick Jagger’s daughter Jade, aged 51, was this afternoon fined 1,400 euros for causing minor injuries and serious resistance and ordered to pay 800 euros in compensation to the policewoman she injured.

The magistrate in Ibiza also imposed a four-month prison sentence on Anthony Hinkson, Jade’s boyfriend, who sparked the incident in a restaurant on Wednesday night in which they assaulted several national police officers in Dalt Vila.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office initially requested a six-month prison sentence for Hinkson, 31, from Barbados.

At the same time, the prosecutor asked for a fine of 300 euros for the crime of minor injuries and a fine of 1,800 euros for the crime of serious resistance for Jade Jagger.

It is understood that things kicked off when the restaurant refused to serve the couple any more alcohol at around 9pm, which is when the police were called.

A court official said: “Court of Instruction Number One in Ibiza has held a speedy trial following a plea bargain deal against A.W and J.J who were arrested on Wednesday in Ibiza.

“The judge has convicted A.W of a crime of atentado contra la autoridad (assault) and handed him a four-month prison sentence.

“The same judge has fined JJ for a crime of serious resistance and a minor offence of wounding.

“The fine for the first offence is 10 euros daily over four months and for the second it is a 20-day fine at 10 euros a day.

“JJ must also compensate her victim with 800 euros.”