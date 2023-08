Liz Hurley may have only been on Mallorca for a few hours but her trip is already causing a social media sensation. She posted a video on her instagram site of her at the celebrity party organised by local real estate tycoon Marcel Remus. Her small army of social media fans underline the fact that she looked absolutely stunning.

And there could be some good news for Liz Hurley she that she would like nothing better than to own a house on the island. She says that Mallorca is paradise. The model and actress attended the party at the Hotel Llaut in the Playa de Palma alongside her son, Damian.

But it was the red dress that she was wearing which caused a sensation.