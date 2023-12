Having confirmed his return to competitive tennis, Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perelló have been enjoying some time in Vienna before he heads off to Australia.

On his Instagram page, Nadal posted a photo of himself and Mery with the words "About last night in... Vienna".

Although he has said that 2024 is likely to be his last year before retirement, Nadal said on Wednesday: "I can't be 100% sure (about retirement) because in the end I've worked hard to get back to competing and if suddenly my fitness allows me to keep going and I enjoy what I'm doing, why would I set a deadline, it doesn't make sense".

He is scheduled to return to action after surgery at the Brisbane International tournament, which starts on New Year's Eve. The Australian Open in Melbourne is from January 14 to 28.