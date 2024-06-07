The mega-yacht Launchpad, owned by Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is making its first visit to Palma alongside its support vessel, Wingman, which is moored alongside at the Club de Mar yacht club in Palma. Valued at 300 million dollars, this impressive vessel is the creation of the exclusive Feadship shipyard in the Netherlands, which delivered it this year.

With a registered tonnage exceeding five thousand tons, the Launchpad measures 118 meters in length and can host 26 guests alongside a crew of fifty. The yacht's elegant design, featuring a navy blue steel hull and a white aluminum superstructure, is the work of Espen Oeino, a renowned firm in the nautical industry. The onboard amenities are luxurious and extensive, including a helicopter, beach club area, beauty center, cinema-theatre, Jacuzzis, and a solarium on its teak decks. The vessel boasts oceanic navigation autonomy, can reach speeds of 24 knots, and is equipped with advanced features like geolocation anchoring and underwater lighting.

The stunning ‘Launchpad’ is 118 metres long and can accommodate 26 guests and up to 50 staff. Photo: G. Alomar

Launchpad's arrival in Palma follows the recent visits of other megayachts such as the Golden Odyssey and Rising Sun, which were anchored off the coast of Andratx and then in the bay of Palma. Despite being smaller in volume compared to some other mega-yachts, Launchpad's considerable length is noteworthy. Its design emphasizes aesthetics with a slender and aerodynamic shape, deviating from the optimization trend seen in most contemporary naval designs.

One of the key factors contributing to Launchpad's remarkable speed is its four diesel engines, essential for long voyages like transatlantic crossings. This feature sets it apart from many current yachts, which often prioritize different specifications. The yacht's interiors, crafted by the Zuretti firm, emphasize contemporary style, balance, and harmony of volumes, enhancing its luxurious appeal.

Mark Zuckerberg, who in 2018 became the youngest person to appear on Forbes magazine's list of billionaires, now adds the Launchpad to his list of impressive assets. This yacht, with its sophisticated design and state-of-the-art features, reflects both technological innovation and luxury, making it a standout in the world of megayachts.