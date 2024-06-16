Mark Zuckerberg, who arrived in Mallorca on Friday night, spent Sunday with his family for a celebration of his father's 70th birthday.
Mark Zuckerberg's family celebration in Mallorca
The Facebook founder arrived in Mallorca on Friday
