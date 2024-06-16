Mark Zuckerberg and family in Mallorca

Mark Zuckerberg and family on Sunday. | Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg, who arrived in Mallorca on Friday night, spent Sunday with his family for a celebration of his father's 70th birthday.

His wife Priscilla and their children were on his yacht Launchpad for a party that brought together a number of family members.

The yacht was mainly off Andratx and, naturally enough, attracted a good deal of attention.

On Instagram, one of the social media platforms operated by Zuckerberg's company Meta, he wished his father Edward a very happy birthday. They all had dinner together on Saturday night, and Zuckerberg looked forward to many more birthday celebrations for the man "who continues to inspire the entire family".