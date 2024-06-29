Former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, joined hundreds of tennis fans in Santa Ponsa today at the ATP Mallorca Championships. There was a great atmosphere as the Anfield legend arrived which even the Kop would have been proud of.

Klopp was wearing a German national team replica shirt ahead of their clash in the European Championships later this evening. He owns a home nearby where he intends to spend a considerable amount of time as he enjoys his break from football management.

The German arrived before lunch-time and posed with fans and signed autographs before taking his place in the VIP box to enjoy the final matches of the Mallorca Championships.

The top ATP event has proved to be magnet for the stars attracting such people as former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker and Sir Richard Branson. Klopp had been expected all week and he didn´t disappoint his army of fans.

The ATP championships in Santa Ponsa have been a major success attracting thousands of people from across the globe. It is an ideal tournament as a warm up event on grass before the start of Wimbledon.