Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones look set to spend more time at their Mallorcan home between Deya and Valldemossa after announcing that they will be selling their New York home now that their children had grown up.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe,” she said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. The couple have owned their home in Mallorca for many years and Michael Douglas is said to be on the island at the moment. Their home in Mallorca is the only one they own in Europe.

Both Catherine and Michael are big fans of Mallorca and they jointly own S'Estaca, their Mallorcan home, which enjoys some fantastic views over the west coast of Mallorca. The 200 acre property is on the outskirts of Valldemossa, offering direct access to the sea.

Michael Douglas will receive an award at the Atlantida film festival later this summer in Palma. The award is for all his hard work for the cinema industry.

The Hollywood star was first introduced to the island by his first wife Diandra who had grown up in Mallorca. They bought S'Estaca, which they even shared when they got divorced. However, a few years ago Catherine Zeta-Jones bought Diandra Douglas' share in the home.