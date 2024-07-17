Spanish national football team defender Marc Cucurella was spotted leaving Ibiza airport on Tuesday afternoon. The Chelsea player, who landed at around 4.30pm with his partner Claudia Rodríguez, was very friendly with the fans who approached him without hesitation to wish him a happy holiday and ask for a photo or two.

Following Monday night's Euro 2024 victory celebrations in Madrid, the 25-year-old is the first member of the squad to be seen in the Balearics for a well-deserved rest. He was one of the 26 players selected to play for Spain in the Euro 2024, and in the final against England he provided the assist for the winning goal by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Who is Marc Cucurella?

Marc Cucurella, born in Barcelona, began his football journey playing futsal with FS Alella before joining Espanyol's youth academy in 2006. In 2012, he moved to FC Barcelona, where he continued his development. Cucurella made his senior debut with Barcelona B on November 26, 2016, in a 4–0 home victory over L'Hospitalet in the Segunda División B. That season, he made 17 appearances, helping the team achieve promotion to the Segunda División.

On July 7, 2017, Cucurella extended his contract with Barcelona until 2021, which included a €12 million release clause. He made his professional debut on September 1, 2017, in a 2–2 draw against Granada and his first-team debut on October 24, 2017, in a Copa del Rey match against Real Murcia. Cucurella scored his first goal for Barcelona B on March 17, 2018, in a draw with Lorca.

In August 2018, Cucurella was loaned to SD Eibar, a La Liga club, with an option to buy. He made his La Liga debut on September 25, 2018, in a match against Espanyol. Despite the team's 1–0 loss, he received praise for his performance. He scored his first La Liga goal on May 9, 2019, against his parent club, Barcelona, in a 2–2 draw.

After his loan spell, Eibar exercised their option to buy Cucurella, but Barcelona activated a buyback clause shortly afterward. On July 18, 2019, Cucurella was loaned to Getafe with an option to buy. He made his European debut on September 19, 2019, in a UEFA Europa League match against Trabzonspor. Getafe later exercised their option to make his transfer permanent on March 3, 2020.

Cucurella joined Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion on August 31, 2021, signing a five-year contract. He made his debut for Brighton on September 11, 2021, in a win over Brentford. He scored his first goal for the club on May 7, 2022, in a 4–0 victory against Manchester United. Cucurella was named Brighton's Players' Player of the Season and Player of the Season for the 2021–22 campaign.

In 2022 Cucurella signed for Chelsea on a six-year contract for a reported initial fee of £55 million, potentially rising to £62 million with add-ons, marking a record fee received by Brighton. He made his Chelsea debut on August 6, 2022, in a win against Everton. On March 7, 2023, he was named Player of the Match in a Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. Cucurella scored his first goal for Chelsea on March 17, 2024, in an FA Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester City.