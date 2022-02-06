Chatting with a friend online about ironing, I realised that I couldn’t actually remember the last time I had pressed anything. Pre-Covid, I had become extremely lazy about putting up an ironing board and pressing tee-shirts and trousers, especially as I spend much of the day glued to the desk. I do go running but my Nike gear never creases so that’s not a motivation either.

So why bother? Since the pandemic, it’s got a whole lot worse. For two years, I have happily survived alternating between two pairs of trousers, four tee-shirts and two pairs of shorts. I have several throw-on woolly jumpers for the winter and that is that. All the same, since emerging from Covid hibernation, things have changed slightly. Now that we’re all daring to be a tad social, even if that’s just to pop by the baker and candlestick maker, more effort is required.

My chum made the point that clothes feel and look better if they are ironed and that sheets and pillowcases feel horrible left in a creased state. I used to think that too but a Japanese friend taught me how to fold and stretch the sheets carefully after washing, and smooth them out so that they need little aftercare. Well, that’s my excuse but I’m sure many might care to differ. In truth, these days I’m so busy with work that anything that saves effort is a major bonus. The thought of wasting precious time at an ironing board seems absurd, especially when there’s nothing social going on, most restaurants are closed and we’re all masked up like bandits.

The only fly in the ointment is, of course, the rise in Zoom and Microsoft Team business meetings. I have a lot of these scheduled in my diary each week from France, Switzerland and London and you simply can’t look like a slob. The answer is to don a reasonable looking top such as a civilised cashmere sweater or blouse, slap on some basic makeup and ritzy earrings. No one actually sees whether you’re sitting in shorts, jeans or a tutu so your secret is safe. Chances are, everyone else is doing exactly the same.

Yawn-Gate

I’m bored stiff by the whole party-gate fiasco in the UK. It goes on and on and it’s obvious that BoJo’s political life is now hanging by a gossamer thread. It’s his own fault and he has no one to blame but himself. Many months ago, before everything went south for the beleaguered PM, I told my husband that Rishi Sunak would shortly be heading for the top job. He didn’t agree at the time but now he admits that my Mystic Meg moment was perhaps correct.

It’s extraordinary – and sad - how quickly friends and supporters abandon those in politics and a cool, bleak wind has already settled around BoJo’s shoulders. Those he thought were his closest allies and supporters are already spitting on his political grave and Sunak appears to be getting his team together for the big takeover. If BoJo survives another week in power, it will be a veritable miracle.

Celebrating Fornalutx

For the last two years I have avoided events like the plague for fear of catching the dreaded plague, of course. I’m frantic with work and getting Covid would prove a major bore, though I accept that Omicron is little more than a sniffle for most. So, when my talented illustrator chum, Beatriz Colom Poceiro, announced the launch event in Fornalutx of her new book – Fornalutx, an illustrated history – I resolved to attend. I’m so pleased that I did. Not only was it an informative, warm and inclusive event but I had the opportunity to talk to talented Beatriz, her equally artistic family and local village friends.

The book is a delight and full of local information and anecdotal nuggets, all conveyed through Beatriz’s fabulous illustrations. I had forgotten how wonderful it was to engage with people at such an event. The last few years, I have forgotten what that’s like as I spend so much time in front of a computer or on Zoom calls.

With the Covid laws slackening – masks end next week – I truly hope that we’ll get back to human contact again. It’s lovely connecting with international friends online but so much more special when you meet other humans in the flesh.

Book magic

I juggle journalism with content and editorial consultancy contracts and book writing, so this year I am trying hard to balance all three. It’s not easy. Part of the challenge is answering my swag bag of reader online enquiries and emails too, while trying to hold down the multiple day job. It always seems so easy just to write books.

Doing so is my biggest joy and although thankfully, my books are doing well commercially, I still feel it’s sensible to keep up the regular consultancy work. Journalism is great fun but the dividends are pretty pathetic compared to consultancy work. Still, a mix of tasks is always so stimulating and I wouldn’t change it for now. Each feeds off the other. The only minor problem is finding time to do them all and sadly, there are still only 24 hours in the day.

Anna Nicholas’s second Mallorca based crime novel, Haunted Magpie, is available from Come In & Llibres Colom in Palma, and at Alameda gift shop in Soller, also at all good UK bookshops & via amazon.