The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, did not get his response to Ukraine off to a great start - there were a number of mixed messages. On the one hand the navy and air force were going to be involved but no sending of military equipment or troops.

He has since had a change of heart and military hardware has been sent. But while he is on board with NATO, there are factions in his left-wing coalition government which do not agree with the Spanish government’s position.

The biggest problem is coming from Podemos, the party which proved crucial is forming the winning coalition.

Podemos, the leftist party which is the main junior partner in the coalition, has strongly criticised the move, highlighting ideological cracks within the government.

“The parties of war will tell you, ‘very well, let’s send weapons’,” said Podemos leader Ione Belarra, minister of social rights, in what many saw as a reference to the Socialists.

Another Podemos cabinet minister, Irene Montero, also warned that sending weapons “is not effective when it comes to stopping Putin or protecting the Ukrainian population”.

Sánchez however claims that he is doing the right thing and that the majority of Spain supports the move - so much so some members of the opposition Partido Popular have called on MPs against aiding Ukraine being removed from their positions. More trouble on the home front for Sánchez.