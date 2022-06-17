Queues at Palma airport to get a taxi. | PILAR PELLICER
There may be thousands of tourists pouring into Mallorca currently but listening to some of their travel tales of woe doesn’t make for comfortable reading. A couple got talking with me in a local Soller car park. It had taken them 48 hours to get to the island from the UK, what with cancelled flights, delays, problems with car hire et al. They told me that they were only staying a week and were dreading the flight home.
