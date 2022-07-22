The euphoria about having a nuclear warship moored in the Bay of Palma for the best part of five days was frantic. 6,000 US servicemen and women coming ashore and apparently spending millions of euros. During the carrier's visit, a number of the world's largest cruise ships moored in Palma carrying even more passengers, but little if anything was said about the income they might have brought to the island.
