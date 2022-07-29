Friends in the UK tell me how it is becoming impossible to pay for anything in cash anymore. It all began around the time of the pandemic, partly for hygiene reasons, and the habit has stayed in place. Of course, governments globally have embraced the no-cash culture as it means that everyone’s finances can be rigorously monitored and no one can get away with cash jobs or tax avoidance. A dream ticket for catching those operating below the line.
