Palma.—It is that time of the year when we start moaning and groaning that we have got too many tourists and the island is “saturated.” Well before we start entering into a long debate about trying to reduce the number of tourists (yet again) I will remind you that the chill winds of recession will be blowing through Europe this autumn.
"We encouraged mass tourism and we got rich....don´t moan now...."
Cake and eat it
I totally agree with this Article. The attitude today is We Are Rich. Now go away. We have had your money. But there are some serious financial cost of living price increases on the Horizon for the World to expect. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is going to cause very great problems. Food Banks will be needed everywhere. Tourists will not return with no money left for a holiday.