While France’s recently re-elected president Emmanuel Macron was photographed burning up litres of fuel on a jet ski in the South of France this summer, he and the government, which he has more of less taken over from the lame duck Prime Minister, have come up with the idea of curtailing, if not banning, the use of private jets in the EU as part of the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.
Private jets in spotlight
Ibiza is Spain’s busiest private jet airport in the summer and Europe’s third, what could the future hold?
