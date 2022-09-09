Can Gavella, where the terrace has been closed this summer. | Archive
Palma09/09/2022 16:54
We are accustomed in Mallorca to there being associations for all manner of things and to the titles of some of these associations being excessively long. A new kid on the association block has a seven-letter acronym, Adopuma, for a full title of the Association of Businesses for Concessions and Operations in the Mallorca Maritime-Terrestrial Public Domain. If they'd called themselves the association of beach bars or chiringuitos, we would have understood just as well - rather better in fact - but one supposes that there must be some form of protocol requiring grandiose titles.
