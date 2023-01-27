London (United Kingdom), 25/01/2023.- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend a Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session at parliament in London, Britain, 25 January 2023. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN | ANDY RAIN
Palma27/01/2023 08:00
“EDUCATION, education, education” was a rather good political slogan in the UK. But like many, such as “Get Brexit done” and “Levelling Up”, either total chaos is caused or nothing actually gets done because it’s all hot air and no one has looked into the finer details of all the hot air. Perhaps a bit of education would not go amiss for the new breed of British politicians, or politicians around the world for that matter.
