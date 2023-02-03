All of a sudden ruling parties at both local and national level in Spain are flush with public funds which, for the most part, are being hastily spent of pretty hare-brained schemes. Inside sources have told me in Palma that the current administration is not only trying to buy as many votes as possible with a range of new investment projects but also trying to spend all of the money so should it lose the local elections at the end of May, the new administration will find the coffers empty.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.