We haven’t heard much about disgraced Ghislane Maxwell since her incarceration in a US prison and yet recently she popped up online giving an intimate interview to ghoulish TV presenter, Jeremy Kyle, of all people. Imprisoned for two decades on alleged sex trafficking charges, Maxwell must rue the day she ever became embroiled in the nefarious affairs of financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
