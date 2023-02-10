Territory. It’s one of those words which in translation for particular purposes doesn’t somehow sound right. In Mallorca, you often encounter the use of territory and a sense by which it is given an almost abstract quality. At the same time, however, it is very real, as you and I are sitting, standing, walking, running, driving, cycling and climbing on it. It’s the land in other words - or word. The reality of this land is that political positions are created for it. The Council of Mallorca has a territory councillor. Maria Antònia Garcías is her name. Barely a square millimetre of Mallorca’s 3,640 square kilometres escapes her attention, albeit that the 208.6 square kilometres that constitute Palma tend to be outside her domain; Palma has its own people for its territory, even if the town hall doesn’t refer to them in such a way.
