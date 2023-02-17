Gone are the days were more than 3 cruise ships could stop over in Palma. | Archives
Palma17/02/2023 09:53
The long fought for limits on cruise ships in Palma come into full force this year but demand from the cruise lines for berths in Palma is mounting to the point that Madrid, which manages the port, may decide to overrule the Balearic restrictions instead of diverting income elsewhere.
