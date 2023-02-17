John Cleese to bring back Fawlty Towers. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/02/2023 13:08
As a huge fan of the much-loved vintage comedy series, Fawlty Towers, I was horrified to read that comedic actor, John Cleese, intended to bring back the series but in a modern context with him playing a grumpy boutique hotel owner alongside a never before revealed daughter. In real life, Cleese will work on the screenplay with his 38-year-old daughter, a writer, and I can only see disappointment and humiliation lying ahead.
