Lots of tourists seen sitting at a bar in Mallorca. | Nekane Domblás/R.C.
Palma20/02/2023 15:22
Hawaii has both a Senate and a House of Representatives. In this regard, this archipelago state differs from the Balearics, where there is just a house - the Balearic parliament. In certain respects, Hawaii is similar to Mallorca. The Germans in particular refer to Mallorca as the paradise island; Hawaii is known as the paradise of the Pacific. Otherwise, there are differences in size and relative population density.
