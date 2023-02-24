I know the days of the good old foreign phrase books have long gone, for all they were worth, mind you they did add some extra fun to holidays abroad and as a result of their demise the demand for trouser presses in hotels has fallen sharply, but in today’s era of super smart phone technology, we’ve all got up-to-date translator options at a touch of a pad. But the Brits still appear to adhere to the good old option of shouting English, often extra slowly, to get themselves understood.
