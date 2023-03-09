Why this has suddenly blown up again, I don’t know. A comment made by a member of the Balearic delegation to the World Travel Market in London back in November about Mallorca not wanting cheap tourism appears to be the pillar of a fresh round of stories in the red-top tabloids in the UK and they are sending out the wrong message. The matter has not been helped by parts of the Canary Islands wanting to “cap” the number of British visitors to ease saturation and, needless to say, bad behaviour. But the Balearics made it clear a couple of weeks ago that there are no plans to limit visitor numbers, whatever their nationality.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.