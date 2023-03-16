Television presenter and former footballer Gary Lineker leaves his home in London. | NEIL HALL
Palma16/03/2023 14:53
As I’m neither a footie fan nor do I watch television but this week it’s been hard even for a Rip van Winkle like me to avoid either topic. Newspapers delivered tedious and screeching headlines about Gary Lineker, the former footballer and BBC TV Match of the Day presenter, because of a controversial tweet he’d posted.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.