In a recent survey it was discovered that four in ten people are “at war” with at least one family member. | wikipedia
Palma31/03/2023 09:57
The old adage “You can chose your friends, but you can’t choose your family” appears to be very much alive in modern life it seems. Believe it or not, in a recent survey it was discovered that four in ten people are “at war” with at least one family member, with one in three not having spoken to a particular relative for more than three years.
